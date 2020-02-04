Closings
There are currently 3 active closings. Click for more details.

Border patrol agents arrest man wanted for child rape in Tennessee

Top Stories

by: Josh Breslow

Posted: / Updated:

Erik Courtney Lehto

DEL RIO, Texas (WKRN/WATE) — U.S. Border Patrol agents have arrested a man wanted on multiple charges in Tennessee.

According to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, agents conducting checkpoint operations near Comstock Station Friday detained a 51-year-old United States citizen with an outstanding warrant out of Knox County, Tennessee for failure to appear for felony rape of a child and aggravated sexual battery.

According to the incident report obtained by WATE 6 On Your Side, on January 30, a Sergeant with the Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Border Patrol Checkpoint in Val Verde County Texas for a suspect with an active warrant.

Upon arrival, the suspect, Erik Courtney Lehto had an active warrant out of Knoxville, Tenn. for Failure to Appear original charge, Rape of a Child and Sexual Battery.

Lehto was made aware of the outstanding warrant and his vehicle was then towed by Del Rio Towing.

He will eventually be transported to Tennessee.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter