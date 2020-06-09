Boswell, McCloud scheduled for court hearing on theft charges related to Evelyn Boswell AMBER alert

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) In the case of Evelyn Boswell, two people connected to the child’s February disappearance will be in court again Tuesday, June 9.

After an extensive investigation the 15-month-old’s remains were found on family property by TBI investigators on March 6. Right now, no one has been charged with the child’s death.

However, several charges are set to come before a judge Tuesday in Bristol sessions court in connection to her case.

In the search for then-missing toddler Evelyn, Angela Boswell and William McCloud were the first two arrests to be made in February for one count of theft of property each. Those charges come as the couple was the center of a BOLO in the AMBER alert for Evelyn, driving a stolen BMW that police connected to her disappearance.

Once the two were found by police in the car, authorities realized Evelyn was not with them. They were charged, however, for the vehicle being stolen.

Tuesday’s court appearance for Boswell and McCloud will be the first hearing on these charges since the initial court date.

At this time, Boswell and McCloud remain in the Sullivan County jail on unrelated charges. They originally bonded out on the theft of property charges back in February, but a slew of new, unrelated charges by both individuals landed them back in the jail.

This case has not yet been bound over to a grand jury. News Channel 11 will be in court Tuesday morning to bring you all of the latest updates.

Megan Boswell, the mother of baby Evelyn, also remains in the Sullivan County jail at this time. She was indicted for giving false reports to police surrounding the disappearance of her child.

Her next court date is set for July 31st.