Both escaped Tiptonville inmates arrested in Florida

POMPANO BEACH, FL (WKRN) – Two fugitives who escaped from the Northwest Correctional Complex in Tiptonville Friday morning have been captured.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says 36-year-old Robert Brown of Putnam County was captured in Pompano Beach, FL. The Tennessee Department of Correction shortly after reported that inmate 34-year-old Christopher Osteen of Madison County was also captured in Florida.

UPDATE: Fugitive Robert Brown has been captured in Pompano Beach, FL, and in custody. Christopher Osteen is believed to be in the same area. The investigation and search for Osteen remains ongoing. pic.twitter.com/TAKW9Hjrer — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) December 14, 2020

BREAKING: Both escaped Tennessee inmates have been apprehended by law enforcement in Florida.



More information to follow. pic.twitter.com/fjt8063ho9 — Dept of Correction (@TNTDOC1) December 14, 2020

They were taken into custody by the Broward County Florida Sheriff’s Department, the U.S. Marshals Service and other local and federal law enforcement agencies three days after leaving Tiptonville, according to the Tennessee Department of Correction.

Both were wanted out of Henry County and face charges of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated burglary and theft.

During an update Saturday morning, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office posted new information on their Facebook page encouraging everyone to be on the lookout for any suspicious activity.

They also reported on Friday that the inmates kidnapped a Fulton County Kentucky Highway Department employee from a boat ramp on the Mississippi River. That afternoon, the employee was found near Highway 218 and Iron Banks in Henry County, where the escapees left him.

Early Saturday morning, Henry County authorities found a resident of Reynoldsburg Road tied up in his home. His 2009 red Chevrolet Silverado was stolen.

The truck has since been recovered.

Brown was serving an 18-year sentence for aggravated rape out of Putnam County and his sentence was set to expire in 2022. Osteen was serving an 8-year sentence for burglary out and his sentence was set to expire in 2023.