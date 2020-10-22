Bowden thanks doctors, fans after ‘tough’ bout with virus

by: Associated Press

FILE – This is a Jan. 10, 2018, file photo showing former Florida State NCAA college football head coach Bobby Bowden at a Rotary Club luncheon in Omaha, Neb. Former Florida State coach Bobby Bowden has tested positive for COVID-19 and was home monitoring his symptoms. Family friend and Bowden’s former publicist Kim Shiff says the 90-year-old Bowden had been hospitalized in Tallahassee, Florida, for about two weeks. He returned home late last week and was informed he had tested positive. Bowden told the Tallahassee Democrat on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, he had not exhibited symptoms of the virus. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)

Former Florida State football coach Bobby Bowden thanked his doctors, fans and family for their support and prayers through his “tough” bout with COVID-19.

Bowden, 91, was released from the hospital last week. In his first public statement since battling the coronavirus, Bowden said “God just wasn’t ready to me Home yet to be with him.”

Bowden coached Florida State for 34 years and is second on the career victories list in major college football with 357, behind only the late Joe Paterno of Penn State.

He said he was happy to win this fight to be around for Election Day and vote for President Donald Trump.

