BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WKRN) – Severe weather caused significant damage across Kentucky late Friday night and into the early hours of Saturday morning. One of the hardest-hit places in the state was Bowling Green.

The strong storm system, which included tornadoes, ripped through the area, leaving homes and businesses heavily damaged.

An Emergency Operations Center has been established on the campus of Western Kentucky University.

Residents in need of shelter are being directed to South Warren High School, according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

At a media briefing early Saturday morning, Governor Andy Beshear stated that the death toll has exceeded 50 Kentuckians but will, “probably end up closer to 70-100 lost lives.“