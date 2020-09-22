Boy loses tooth on vacation, ‘tooth fairy’ finds his message in a bottle

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – A letter of kindness coming from an unexpected source.

Knox County third-grader, Lucas was at Myrtle Beach with his family back in June. Lucas, who loves boogie boarding, was enjoying the ocean when one of his loose front teeth, fell out. That tooth swept away in the surf.

Lucas, worried his tooth wouldn’t be found by the tooth fairy, worked out a plan with his mom, Ashley Hamrick. The two wrote a note, put it in a bottle, and threw it into the ocean.

A couple months later the letter was found.

A package arrived postmarked to Lucas, from Dayton, Ohio. Inside, a letter explaining to Lucas that he shouldn’t be worried.

“Hello Lucas, I hope you had a fun vacation at the beach! I’m so sorry that you lost your tooth in the surf. I got your message in the bottle, so I wasn’t worried about not finding it right away. Good news! Mermaids found your tooth and gave it to me! The mermaid wanted you to have this shark tooth to remember your vacation. Brush your teeth 2 times every day to keep them pretty for me. Flossing is good too. Stay safe! Best wishes always, The Tooth Fairy”

Also, included in the package a shark tooth necklace for Lucas to sport.

Lucas’ mother says she is thankful for the generosity and that she hopes to connect with this kind stranger.

“There is so much awful in the world, that it’s nice that we have so much generosity. I would rather share all of the generosity than share all of the hate,” said Hamrick.

LATEST STORIES