KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Police are investigating a shooting that left a boy in critical condition Wednesday, Knoxville Police Department said.

The department released information about the shooting just before 11:15 a.m., saying the shooting happened at the Phyllis Wheatley Center at 124 S. Cruze Street. In the release, Knoxville Police said there is no active threat.

In a press conference at 2 p.m., police said the shooting happened when a gun inside of a backpack discharged. During the investigation, police found two handguns in a teen’s backpack.

A 14-year-old male, who was detained as a person of interest, has been identified by police as a suspect. Knoxville Police said he has been charged with reckless endangerment and two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon.

A spokesperson for the department said the gym was full when the gun went off.

According to police, a 10-year-old boy was shot in an “apparent accidental discharge” and was taken to a hospital in critical condition. No other injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing and in its early stages, Police said.

YWCA said the boy who was injured was taken to UT Medical Center, and their family has been contacted. Additionally, they said staff members have contacted the families of the children who were at the center and the children are being picked up from the facility.

“The safety of the children and staff is the utmost priority of the YWCA. YWCA will determine immediate next steps for review of safety protocols, as well as resources for children and staff following this traumatic event. The YWCA staff and board of directors extend our sincere sympathy to everyone involved, especially the children onsite, the injured person and their loved ones. Please join us in wrapping all of our young people in your love and prayers,” YWCA said in a release.