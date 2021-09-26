Boys & Girls Clubs extends hours after Knox County Schools close

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley announced extended hours following Knox County Schools’ decision to close schools on Monday.
The extended hours are for clubs in Knox County only and the Boys & Girls Clubs said any member who attends one of the clubs that is closed Monday is welcome to attend another site.
The following clubs will be open from 7 a.m. -6 p.m.:
- DeBusk Family Club (Halls Powell)
- Haslam Family Club
- Middlebrook Club
- North Ridge Crossing Club
- Regal Teen Center
- Vestal Club
The following Clubs will be open from 10 a.m. -6 p.m.:
- Montgomery Village
- Walter P. Taylor
- Western Heights
The following Clubs will be closed:
- Lonsdale Elementary
- Northwest Middle School
- Norwood Elementary
- South Knox Elementary