Boys & Girls Clubs extends hours after Knox County Schools close

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley announced extended hours following Knox County Schools’ decision to close schools on Monday.

The extended hours are for clubs in Knox County only and the Boys & Girls Clubs said any member who attends one of the clubs that is closed Monday is welcome to attend another site.

The following clubs will be open from 7 a.m. -6 p.m.:

DeBusk Family Club (Halls Powell)

Haslam Family Club

Middlebrook Club

North Ridge Crossing Club

Regal Teen Center

Vestal Club

The following Clubs will be open from 10 a.m. -6 p.m.:

Montgomery Village

Walter P. Taylor

Western Heights

The following Clubs will be closed: