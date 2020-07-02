Boys & Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley confirms COVID-19 case at Northridge Crossing Club

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Boys and Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley confirmed one of their Knoxville clubs will be temporarily closed after a member tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials confirmed that a member of the Northridge Crossing Club, located at 3916 Carus Road, tested positive for COVID-19 this past weekend. The club closed Sunday, June 28 for a deep cleaning and will remain closed until Thursday, July 9.

All staff members have been tested for the virus. Beginning July 1, Staff members at all clubs will be required to wear a mask onsite upon reopening club members will be encouraged to do so as well.

“Our organization has continued to be here and present in our 17 sites throughout this entire COVID-19 situation to serve the needs of kids and families. We’re going to continue to do that with the safety being the number one priority. But parents can be assured that our clubs are going to be open as much as reasonably, reasonably possible for their kids here in the months ahead. The Boys and Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley President & CEO Bart McFadden

The organization will continue to educate employees and members about COVID-19 prevention strategies, which can be found at https://bgctnv.org/covid-19-updates-from-bgctnv/