Brand-new Oak Ridge senior center to be unveiled Tuesday

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) – The city of Oak Ridge is hosting a grand opening and a ribbon-cutting Tuesday for a new senior center.

Everyone is invited to take a tour and learn about the activities and programs offered for local seniors. Informational tables will be set up throughout the building and representatives from Methodist Medical Center will be available in the exercise room for equipment demonstrations and health screenings.

The event will begin at 10 a.m. and is expected to wrap up around noon.