Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office works armed robbery

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — The Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday its officers and K-9 units were trying to track down an armed robbery suspect who fled the scene at Midway Market near the Claiborne/Campbell county line.

Sheriff Bobby Brooks saying Wednesday night the armed robbery occurred around 8 p.m. and the suspect had fled the scene on foot.

CCSO has tracking dogs out trying to catch up with the suspect.

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office telling WATE 6 On Your Side its K-9 unit is assisting in the search for the suspect.

No injuries were reported in connection to the incident.

Additional details will soon be made available by officials.

LATEST STORIES