Crews respond to North Knox County house fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Crews with Rural Metro Fire, Knox County responded to a reported fire in the Halls community Thursday.

The fire was reported in the 6000 block of Langston Drive. The call came in just before 4 p.m.

Rural Metro Fire officials said Thursday afternoon the incident was a working house fire that began in a bedroom.

When fire crews arrived at the scene, RMF officials said they found a bedroom heavily involved with fire extending into the attic, so firefighters made an aggressive attack but the house “sustained substantial damage.”

No injuries were reported and all the occupants had evacuated prior to fire crews’ arrival, RMF said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

(Photo: Rural Metro Fire, Knox County)
(Photo: Rural Metro Fire, Knox County)
(Photo: Rural Metro Fire, Knox County)

WATE 6 is working to learn more and will update as additional details are made available by officials.

