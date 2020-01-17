Crews respond to reported shooting at pawn shop on East Magnolia

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Emergency crews and law enforcement responded to a reported shooting at a pawn shop Friday afternoon along East Magnolia Avenue, according to officials.

Dispatch confirmed Friday just before 5 p.m. that police, fire and emergency crews were responding to reports of shots fired in the 2100 block of East Magnolia Avenue. The call originally came in as an armed robbery in progress.

The pawn shop was a Cash America Pawn location.

No further details were yet available from officials.

WATE 6 On Your Side is working to learn more and will update as additional details are shared.

LATEST STORIES