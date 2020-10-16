Crews respond to reported structure fire at Knoxville apartment building

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Emergency crews responded to a reported structure fire at a Knoxville apartment building Thursday night.

Dispatch confirmed the incident, reported in the 4000 block of Pleasant Ridge Road, and said the call for the fire came in at 11:09 p.m.

Knoxville Fire Department crews responded to the incident.

No further details were yet available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

