Crews respond to reported structure fire at Knoxville apartment building

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Emergency crews responded to a reported structure fire at a Knoxville apartment building Thursday night.
Dispatch confirmed the incident, reported in the 4000 block of Pleasant Ridge Road, and said the call for the fire came in at 11:09 p.m.
Knoxville Fire Department crews responded to the incident.
No further details were yet available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
