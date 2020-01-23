Crews work Karns area house fire

KARNS, Tenn. (WATE) — Fire crews responded to the scene of a house fire Wednesday night in the Karns/Cedar Bluff area in West Knox County.

Karns Fire Department officials said when crews arrived on the scene, the house was fully involved, but all of the residents were out of the house.

Dispatch confirmed to WATE 6 On Your Side that crews responded to the house fire in the 8900 block of Moneymaker Drive and were still working the scene around 9:15 p.m.

The call for the fire came in at 6:29 p.m.

Fire officials saying Wednesday night the house is a total loss.

The investigation is ongoing to determine the cause.

(Photo: Melanie England Thomas)

(Photo: Melanie England Thomas)

(Photo: WATE)

(Photo: WATE)

WATE 6 On Your Side is working to learn more and will update as additional details are made available by officials.

