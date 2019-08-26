Driver charged in fatal wrong-way crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The woman who was arrested in May for a wrong-way driving crash on I-40 West that killed one man and a dog has been formally charged.

Kara Denise Wakefield, 31, of Knoxville, has been charged with felony vehicular homicide, reckless endangerment, driving under the influence, violation of one-way traffic law, and failure to provide proper evidence of responsibility.

Wakefield is accused of causing a fatal crash the early morning hours of May 4, where according to police, the car being driven by Wakefield was going east in the westbound lanes of I-40 near the I-640 interchange when it struck a car being driven by Darrell Guilliams, 56. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Wakefield was transported to UT Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. A dog in Wakefield’s vehicle died.

Wakefield’s next court date is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 28 AT 9 a.m.

