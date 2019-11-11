Emergency crews respond to vehicle-vs-child incident near Halls Middle School

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Police and emergency crews responded to a report of a child hit by a vehicle near Hall Middle School Monday afternoon.

Officials at the scene telling WATE 6 On Your Side it was a single vehicle versus a student incident.

Injuries appear to be non-life threatening.

Dispatch confirmed the reported incident occurred in the 4000 block of East Emory Road.

At this time, no citations have been issued, according to law enforcement officials at the scene.

No further details were yet available.

WATE 6 On Your Side is working to learn more about this incident and will update as additional details are made available by officials.