Foul play suspected in death investigation of Tazewell man

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released an update on their probe into the death of a Tazewell man who had been reported missing.

A TBI spokesperson said Thursday that foul play is now suspected in the investigation into the death of 28-year-old Aaron Massengill, whose body was found along Ferguson Ridge Road in Tazewell on Monday, Feb. 22.

Massengill was reported missing on Feb. 16.

His body was sent for an autopsy on Tuesday to determine the cause and manner of death. The results have not been released.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious in the area of Ferguson Ridge Road within the last week is asked to contact the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office at 423-626-3385 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.