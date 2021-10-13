KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) —The University of Tennessee Police Department have issued an arrest warrant for a man who reportedly attacked a freshman after a Tennessee football game.

Mark Alexander Bowman of Johnson City is wanted on charges of two counts of assault, one count of pedestrian crossing at a location other than a crosswalk and a traffic violation.

UTPD says Bowman is wanted in his alleged involvement when a female student was struck in the face after a football game on campus on Oct. 9. UTPD says they’re working with law enforcement in Washington County to serve the warrants.

WATE 6 On Your Side reporter Elizabeth Kuebel spoke with the student on Oct. 11 after the alleged attack.

Lydia Ernst says she was attacked on campus right after Saturday’s football game. She told us a man she doesn’t know hit her multiple times. She says she was walking back to her dorm, near Melrose and Volunteer Boulevard when a typical college football Saturday turned frightening, fast.

“I just felt the punches and then the next thing I know I’m in some woman’s arms. She’s comforting me, I see people get out of their cars to come run over to me and check on me. It was intense,” Ernst said.

“No one should be laying their hands on a woman, no one should be violent anyways,” Ernst said. “I’m hoping he’ll be brought to justice. I don’t wish anything bad on anyone, but I’m hoping he gets what’s fair.”