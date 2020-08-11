KCSO investigating scene of body found in North Knox

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found Tuesday morning in the 400 block of Dry Gap Pike.
KCSO spokesperson Kimberly Glenn said the investigation “is in the very preliminary stages” as of Tuesday afternoon; with KCSO’s Major Crimes Unit, Forensics Unit and the Medical Examiner on the scene.
The body was found at approximately 9:54 a.m.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as they’re made available by officials.
