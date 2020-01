Kobe Bryant Dies in Calabasas-Area Helicopter Crash That Left No Survivors: Variety

CALABASAS, Calif. (KTLA/AP) – Update (3:30 p.m.): Kobe Bryant, the 18-time NBA All-Star who won five championships and became one of the greatest basketball players of his generation during a 20-year career spent entirely with the Los Angeles Lakers, died in a helicopter crash Sunday. He was 41.

Bryant died in a helicopter crash near Calabasas, California, a source told The Associated Press. It was unclear if family members were on the helicopter.

#LASD #PressConference 2pm PST at Las Virgenes Rd/Willow Glen; @LACoSheriff Villanueva, @LACOFD Chief Osby & other authorities will provide details on the tragic helicopter crash that occurred this morning in #Calabasas. — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) January 26, 2020

Bryant retired in 2016 as the third-leading scorer in NBA history, finishing two decades with the Lakers as a prolific scorer with a sublime all-around game and a relentless competitive ethic. He held that spot in the league scoring ranks until Saturday night, when the Lakers’ LeBron James passed him for third place during a game in Philadelphia, Bryant’s hometown.

“Continuing to move the game forward (at)KingJames,” Bryant wrote in his last tweet. “Much respect my brother.”

Bryant had one of the greatest careers in recent NBA history and became one of the game’s most popular players as the face of the 16-time NBA champion Lakers franchise. He was the league MVP in 2008 and a two-time NBA scoring champion, and he earned 12 selections to the NBA’s All-Defensive teams.

He teamed with Shaquille O’Neal in a combustible partnership to lead the Lakers to NBA titles in 2000, 2001 and 2002. He later teamed with Pau Gasol to win two more titles in 2009 and 2010.

Legend.



Rest In Peace, Kobe Bryant. pic.twitter.com/AbAbNzUEwR — Team USA (@TeamUSA) January 26, 2020

Nooooooooooo God please No! — DWade (@DwyaneWade) January 26, 2020

We miss you already Kobe ❤️❤️🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) January 26, 2020

🙏🏽🤦🏽‍♂️ RIP to a legend smh — Vince Carter (@mrvincecarter15) January 26, 2020

Please no. Please god no. It can’t be true. — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) January 26, 2020

Original Story:

Former Los Angeles Laker Kobe Bryant has died after the helicopter he was in crashed on a hillside in the Calabasas area on Sunday morning, officials told Variety.

The 41-year-old athlete was one of five occupants who did not survive the fiery incident in the 4200 block of Las Virgenes Road.

More information to follow in this breaking news.