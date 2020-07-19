KPD: Stolen vehicle located; child still missing

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — UPDATE (10:15 p.m.) — Knoxville Police said the vehicle reported stolen earlier Saturday night had been located in Oak Ridge, but the child is still missing.

She is described as a 10-year-old white female with long brown hair, white shirt and purple shorts.

Multiple agencies are investigating along with K-9’s and air support.

Call 911 with any information you may have regarding this incident or location of the child.

UPDATE: The vehicle has been located in Oak Ridge, but the child is still missing. She is described as a 10 year old white female with long brown hair, white shirt and purple shorts. Multiple agencies are investigating along with K-9’s and air support. Call 911 with any info. pic.twitter.com/zbUoeUrpPA — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) July 19, 2020

EARLIER STORY:

Knoxville Police said Saturday night they were looking for a stolen vehicle that had a 10-year-old girl in the backseat.

The stolen vehicle is described as a 4-door 2008 Mazda 6 white in color with a blue front bumper TN tag 9T6-1C2.

It was stolen on Parkwest Boulevard, police say, just after 9 p.m.

If seen, do not approach and call 911 immediately.

KPD EMERGENCY ALERT

We are searching for a 4 door 2008 Mazda 6 white in color with a blue front bumper Tn tag 9T6-1C2. Just stolen on Parkwest Blvd. There is a 10 year old female in the backseat. If seen, DO NOT APPROACH, CALL 911 IMMEDIATELY. The car pictured is a stock photo. pic.twitter.com/6OfNowrZxa — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) July 19, 2020

LATEST STORIES