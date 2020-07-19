KPD: Stolen vehicle located; child still missing

Breaking News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — UPDATE (10:15 p.m.) — Knoxville Police said the vehicle reported stolen earlier Saturday night had been located in Oak Ridge, but the child is still missing.

She is described as a 10-year-old white female with long brown hair, white shirt and purple shorts.

Multiple agencies are investigating along with K-9’s and air support.

Call 911 with any information you may have regarding this incident or location of the child.

EARLIER STORY:

Knoxville Police said Saturday night they were looking for a stolen vehicle that had a 10-year-old girl in the backseat.

The stolen vehicle is described as a 4-door 2008 Mazda 6 white in color with a blue front bumper TN tag 9T6-1C2.

It was stolen on Parkwest Boulevard, police say, just after 9 p.m.

If seen, do not approach and call 911 immediately.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter