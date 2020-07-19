KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — UPDATE (10:15 p.m.) — Knoxville Police said the vehicle reported stolen earlier Saturday night had been located in Oak Ridge, but the child is still missing.
She is described as a 10-year-old white female with long brown hair, white shirt and purple shorts.
Multiple agencies are investigating along with K-9’s and air support.
Call 911 with any information you may have regarding this incident or location of the child.
EARLIER STORY:
Knoxville Police said Saturday night they were looking for a stolen vehicle that had a 10-year-old girl in the backseat.
The stolen vehicle is described as a 4-door 2008 Mazda 6 white in color with a blue front bumper TN tag 9T6-1C2.
It was stolen on Parkwest Boulevard, police say, just after 9 p.m.
If seen, do not approach and call 911 immediately.
LATEST STORIES
- KPD: Stolen vehicle located; child still missing
- Memphis lawmakers want part of Poplar Avenue to be renamed ‘Black Lives Matter’
- Former Memphis Rep. remembers life, lasting legacy of John Lewis
- Seaplane crashes on Lake Norman
- Report: Suspected overdose deaths up by nearly 82% compared to last year in Knox County