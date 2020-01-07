KPD: One male injured in reported shooting in Fort Sanders neighborhood

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville police said Tuesday night that one man had been injured in a reported shooting, sustaining a gunshot wound.
The extent of the man’s injuries were not yet determined, according to police.
Tuesday around 5 p.m., KPD responded to a report of a shooting in the Fort Sanders neighborhood.
The shooting was reported in the 2200 block of Grand Avenue and 22nd Street.
No further details were available.
WATE 6 On Your Side is working to learn more and will update when additional details are made available by officials.
