Reported shooting on I-40E shuts down roadway with at least 1 victim

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A shooting reportedly on the eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 near the James White Parkway exit has shut down the roadway with a heavy police presence.
According to dispatch, initial reports say a shooting on I-40 East at James White Parkway has shut down traffic as police investigate; with at least one shooting victim.
Traffic was being diverted. Knoxville Police said James White Parkway would be closed indefinitely.
Agencies including KPD, Knoxville Fire, Knox County Sheriffs Office and Tennessee Highway Patrol are on scene.
This is a developing story. Check back with WATE 6 On Your Side as additional information is shared by officials.
