KPD searching for suspect who fled pedestrian hit-and-run incident

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville police said Friday afternoon they were searching for a suspect who fled the scene after allegedly hit a woman while she was crossing a marked pedestrian crosswalk Thursday morning.

According to Knoxville Police Department, at approximately 8:17 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 14, officers with the Knoxville Police Department responded to a crash at the intersection of Fern Street and Ivy Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers made contact with a female pedestrian suffering from serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the investigation determined that the 42-year-old victim was crossing Ivy Avenue in the marked crosswalk when a vehicle traveling southbound on Fern attempted to turn left onto Ivy, failed to yield and struck the victim.

The vehicle then fled the scene, traveling eastbound on Ivy.

The victim was transported to the UT Medical Center via AMR.

Be on the lookout for:

The suspect vehicle is a newer small white, four-door sedan, possibly a Ford, with the hubcap missing on the front left tire.

(Photo via KPD)

If you have any information relevant to the investigation, please call either 865-215-7212 or 865-215-7370. You can also message the KPD on Facebook (@KnoxvillePD) or Twitter (@Knoxville_PD). Tipsters can remain anonymous.