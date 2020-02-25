Megan Boswell tells News Channel 11 she is unable to take polygraph due to pregnancy

Search for 15-month-old daughter Evelyn conteinues

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Megan Boswell, the mother of missing Evelyn, told News Channel 11 in a Facebook message that she was pregnant.

Boswell said in that message that she could not take a polygraph test because she was pregnant.

When we asked Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office officials about a polygraph, they said they “do not use polygraph.”

No other details were immediately available.

