SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Megan Boswell, the mother of missing Evelyn, told News Channel 11 in a Facebook message that she was pregnant.
Boswell said in that message that she could not take a polygraph test because she was pregnant.
RELATED: A timeline of the Evelyn Mae Boswell case
When we asked Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office officials about a polygraph, they said they “do not use polygraph.”
No other details were immediately available.
RELATED: Petition calls for ‘Evelyn’s Law’ to require parents to report missing children sooner
For complete coverage of this ongoing AMBER Alert, CLICK HERE.
LATEST STORIES:
- Florida teacher who died of cancer leaves behind $60K for her school to build sensory playground
- Megan Boswell tells News Channel 11 she is unable to take polygraph due to pregnancy
- Search for Evelyn Boswell: A timeline of events
- UT celebrates 225th anniversary with food, service on 2/25
- Irish festivities return to downtown Knoxville with the St. Patrick’s Parade and Cel-O’bragh-tion