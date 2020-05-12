Morristown Police issues Silver Alert for 85-year-old man with Alzheimer’s

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — The Morristown Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for an 85-year-old man with Alzheimer’s disease.

According to MPD, John Healey, who suffers from Alzheimer’s, drove away from a doctor’s office Tuesday afternoon in Morristown and hasn’t been seen since.

Healey is a white male with gray hair and blue eyes. He is 6’ 1” tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants with a gray sweater and a beige hat. He was driving a 2004 tan Buick LeSabre with license plate number H8731U registered in Cocke County.

Anyone with information concerning his whereabouts is urged to contact police immediately through the dispatch center at 423-585-2701.

