Mother of 11-month-old found unresponsive in bathtub arrested at hospital

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The mother of the 11-month-old child who was found unresponsive in a bathtub Wednesday night was arrested on aggravated child abuse charges, Knox County Sheriff officials said Thursday.

KCSO saying Lindsee Louise Leonardo, 32, was taken into custody Thursday afternoon by Family Crimes and Major Crimes Detectives at Children’s Hospital.

We last heard the child was in stable condition.

The incident is still under investigation.

