Knoxville police say the call came in as a stabbing but when crews arrived they found a room on fire.

Police removed two people so firefighters could put out the flames.

We’re told, one person has been killed and a suspect is in custody. That suspect has been transported to UT Medical Center for treatment.

This is a developing story. We will update you as we learn more.