Suspect shot after multiple stabbings at Strawberry Plains Pike truck stop

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported stabbing early Tuesday morning on Strawberry Plains Pike.

A report of a stabbing at the truck stop at 7210 Strawberry Plains Pike was made just before 7 a.m. Multiple victims were stabbed and the suspect was shot by a Knox County deputy. Their conditions have not been released at this time.

One person was transported to a nearby hospital, according to a Knoxville Fire Department spokesperson.

WATE has a crew at the scene as we try to learn more. This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.