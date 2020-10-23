Police responding to shooting in Pigeon Forge

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Law enforcement officers are on the scene of a reported shooting at the Cold Creek Resort.

WATE has a news crew on the way to the scene.

This is a developing story, and we will provide the latest information as it becomes available.

