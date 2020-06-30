Rural Metro responds to reported house fire in South Knox County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Crews with Rural Metro Fire, Knox County responded to a reported house fire in South Knox County Tuesday afternoon.
Rural Metro tweeted about the incident, calling it a “working house fire” in the 2500 block of Belt Road.
This is a developing story. Check back with WATE 6 On Your Side for updates as they’re made available.
