1  of  3
Breaking News
2020 Minor League Baseball season has been canceled
TSSAA: No high school games, practices until Gov. Lee lifts executive order
Coronavirus in Tennessee: Another 1,212 new cases to push total to 43,509

Rural Metro responds to reported house fire in South Knox County

Breaking News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
flames_150952

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Crews with Rural Metro Fire, Knox County responded to a reported house fire in South Knox County Tuesday afternoon.

Rural Metro tweeted about the incident, calling it a “working house fire” in the 2500 block of Belt Road.

This is a developing story. Check back with WATE 6 On Your Side for updates as they’re made available.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter