Sheriff: Union County man wanted on attempted murder charges, three already in custody

MAYNARDVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Three suspects are in custody but one suspect believed to be armed and dangerous is on the run and wanted on attempted first degree murder charges that a Union County grand jury issued on Monday.

According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, indictments were returned for the arrest of Helen Marie Rose for Facilitation of attempted first degree murder; Cody Pittman for attempted first degree murder, Elijah McSwiney for attempted first degree murder and Nathan Rose for attempted first degree murder.

Nathan Rose is still wanted by authorities. Rose is considered to be armed and dangerous. He is described as a 19-year-old white male standing at 6’4″ tall, weighing around 160 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

The charges stem from an investigation into a shooting incident that occurred in the 200 block of Kitts Road in Luttrell on Nov. 23, 2019.

In the incident, two victims from Knoxville were lured to the area of Kitts Road and were shot without provocation, according to UCSO officials.

All the suspects believed to be connected to the incident were arrested except for Nathan Rose, UCSO said Tuesday.

The Union County Dispatch at 865-992-4062 or for anonymous reporting call 844-200-BUST.

Sheriff’s officials saying that if you see Nathan Rose, do not approach — and to please consider him to be armed and dangerous.

From left to right: Elijah McSwiney, Cody Pittman & Helen Marie Rose. (Photos: UCSO)

