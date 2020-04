KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Police Department responded to a reported stabbing early Tuesday morning on Strawberry Plains Pike.

A report of a stabbing at the Pilot Truck Stop at 7210 Strawberry Plains Pike was made around 7 a.m. Emergency crews are at the scene.

WATE has a crew at the scene as we try to learn more. This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.