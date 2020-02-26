Breaking News
Sullivan County Sheriff: Wilkes County, N.C. authorities searching pond in Evelyn Boswell AMBER Alert
Live Now
WATCH Living East Tennessee

WATCH: Wilkes County, N.C. authorities searching pond in relation to search for Evelyn Boswell

Breaking News

by: Murry Lee and News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

WILKES COUNTY, N.C. (WJHL) – A search is currently underway in Wilkes County, North Carolina at a pond in the county where Evelyn Boswell’s grandmother was arrested.

Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy confirmed that the search is related to their investigation.

RELATED: Sullivan County Sheriff: Wilkes County officials searching area for 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell

ABC-affiliate WSOC reports firefighters from Catawba County are assisting Wilkes County authorities as they search the pond north of Wilkesboro.

Evelyn’s grandmother, Angela Boswell, was arrested in Wilkes County with William McCloud on Friday in a BMW that authorities were seeking in relation to Evelyn’s disappearance.

For complete coverage of this ongoing AMBER Alert, CLICK HERE.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned online and on-air for updates.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The search for Evelyn Boswell

Search for Evelyn Boswell continues

Thumbnail for the video titled "Search for Evelyn Boswell continues"

Megan Boswell claims her mother took Evelyn to Mendota, Va., has since told authorities where to find missing toddler

Thumbnail for the video titled "Megan Boswell claims her mother took Evelyn to Mendota, Va., has since told authorities where to find missing toddler"

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation video on missing 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tennessee Bureau of Investigation video on missing 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell"

AMBER Alert update: TBI chase down 300 leads; sheriff's office warns against social media misinformation; Evelyn Boswell still missing

Thumbnail for the video titled "AMBER Alert update: TBI chase down 300 leads; sheriff's office warns against social media misinformation; Evelyn Boswell still missing"

Investigation into missing 15-month-old continues

Thumbnail for the video titled "Investigation into missing 15-month-old continues"

Tennessee man and woman face new charges and a community comes together to show support for missing girl

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tennessee man and woman face new charges and a community comes together to show support for missing girl"

Two TN residents arrested in NC after being found in a car connected to an AMBER Alert

Thumbnail for the video titled "Two TN residents arrested in NC after being found in a car connected to an AMBER Alert"

Two arrested after car sought in AMBER Alert located in N.C.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Two arrested after car sought in AMBER Alert located in N.C."

Search continues for missing Sullivan County 15-month-old

Thumbnail for the video titled "Search continues for missing Sullivan County 15-month-old"

Press conference on the search for 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell of Sullivan County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Press conference on the search for 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell of Sullivan County"

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter