TBI issues AMBER Alert for 15-month-old out of Sullivan County

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an AMBER Alert Wednesday night for a missing toddler out of Sullivan County.

The TBI asking for the public’s help in locating 15-month-old Evelyn Mae Boswell.

According to the TBI, Evelyn Boswell was reportedly last seen on December 26, 2019. She was not reported as a missing child until February 18, 2019.

If you have seen Evelyn, please call the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office at 423-279-7330 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

