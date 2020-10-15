FOUND SAFE: TBI cancels AMBER Alert for two children out of Unicoi County

(WATE) — UPDATE — The TBI said the children have been located and are safe.

Jason Simon has been taken into custody, according to Erwin Police Chief Regan Tilson.

No further details were yet available.

UPDATE: Koraleigh Simon and Kayson Jones have been located and are safe.

Thank you for helping us get the word out! pic.twitter.com/og9zaE1gRN — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) October 15, 2020

EARLIER:

ERWIN, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an AMBER Alert for two children out of Unicoi County Wednesday night who may be with a man wanted on kidnapping charges.

The TBI is asking for the public’s help to find 5-year-old Koraleigh Simon and 6-year-old Kayson Jones, who are missing from Erwin. Both children may be with Jason Simon. He is wanted by the Erwin Police Department on kidnapping charges.

According to the TBI, Koraleigh and Kayson were last seen earlier Wednesday in Erwin. Jason Simon, 38, is the non-custodial father of both children. He’s charged with kidnapping.

At this time, the TBI did not have a vehicle description to pass along.

Anyone who may know of their whereabouts is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

MORE: Koraleigh and Kayson were last seen earlier today in Erwin.



38-year-old Jason Simon is the non-custodial father of both children. He's charged with kidnapping.



At this time, we do not have a vehicle description to pass along.

Call 1-800-TBI-FIND with info. #TNAMBERAlert pic.twitter.com/rhYCWC5XYG — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) October 15, 2020

Latest Posts