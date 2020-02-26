TBI: Mother of missing toddler Evelyn Boswell taken into custody

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Tuesday night that Megan Boswell, the mother of missing toddler Evelyn Boswell had been taken into custody.

Evelyn is still missing.

Megan “Maggie” Boswell was charged with False Reporting.

The AMBER Alert remains active, the TBI said.

Evelyn Boswell remains missing and an AMBER Alert remains in effect. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Megan Boswell is being held in the Sullivan County Jail on a $25,000 bond.

This is a developing story.

