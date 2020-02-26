Breaking News
TBI: Mother of missing toddler Evelyn Boswell taken into custody

TBI: Mother of missing toddler Evelyn Boswell taken into custody

Breaking News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(TBI)

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Tuesday night that Megan Boswell, the mother of missing toddler Evelyn Boswell had been taken into custody.

Evelyn is still missing.

Megan “Maggie” Boswell was charged with False Reporting.

The AMBER Alert remains active, the TBI said.

Evelyn Boswell remains missing and an AMBER Alert remains in effect. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Megan Boswell is being held in the Sullivan County Jail on a $25,000 bond.

This is a developing story.

SEE ALSO >> Search for Evelyn Boswell: A timeline of events

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The search for Evelyn Boswell

Search for Evelyn Boswell continues

Thumbnail for the video titled "Search for Evelyn Boswell continues"

Megan Boswell claims her mother took Evelyn to Mendota, Va., has since told authorities where to find missing toddler

Thumbnail for the video titled "Megan Boswell claims her mother took Evelyn to Mendota, Va., has since told authorities where to find missing toddler"

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation video on missing 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tennessee Bureau of Investigation video on missing 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell"

AMBER Alert update: TBI chase down 300 leads; sheriff's office warns against social media misinformation; Evelyn Boswell still missing

Thumbnail for the video titled "AMBER Alert update: TBI chase down 300 leads; sheriff's office warns against social media misinformation; Evelyn Boswell still missing"

Investigation into missing 15-month-old continues

Thumbnail for the video titled "Investigation into missing 15-month-old continues"

Tennessee man and woman face new charges and a community comes together to show support for missing girl

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tennessee man and woman face new charges and a community comes together to show support for missing girl"

Two TN residents arrested in NC after being found in a car connected to an AMBER Alert

Thumbnail for the video titled "Two TN residents arrested in NC after being found in a car connected to an AMBER Alert"

Two arrested after car sought in AMBER Alert located in N.C.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Two arrested after car sought in AMBER Alert located in N.C."

Search continues for missing Sullivan County 15-month-old

Thumbnail for the video titled "Search continues for missing Sullivan County 15-month-old"

Press conference on the search for 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell of Sullivan County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Press conference on the search for 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell of Sullivan County"

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter