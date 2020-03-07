Breaking News
TBI: Remains believed to be that of missing toddler Evelyn Boswell found; autopsy pending
TBI: Human remains believed to be that of missing toddler Evelyn Boswell found; autopsy pending

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said late Friday night that human remains found by authorities were believed to be that of missing toddler Evelyn Boswell.

An autopsy is pending and the investigation remains ongoing.

According to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, investigators searched the home of a family member in the 500 block of Muddy Creek Road on Friday evening after receiving new information in the case.

The sheriff’s office says the property belongs to a family member of Evelyn’s mother, Megan Boswell. Tommy Boswell Sr., Evelyn’s grandfather, lives at the home. Tommy told News Channel 11 in February that he called the Department of Children’s Services to report Evelyn missing.

The TBI had issued an AMBER Alert for the 15-month-old on Feb. 19. She was last seen in December 2019, but wasn’t reported missing by family until Feb. 18. Hundreds of tips were shared with the agency, with several leads followed in the search. The reward for the toddler’s return had reached more than $70,000.

A press conference was held late Friday night. Investigators saying the remains had been sent to a lab for testing for identification. The Sullivan County Sheriff also said the investigation was still in the early stages.

