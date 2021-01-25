Tiger Haven employee hospitalized after bite from tiger, sheriff’s office says

KINGSTON, Tenn. (WATE) – An employee at the Tiger Haven animal sanctuary was bitten by a tiger this morning, according to the Roane County Sheriff’s Office.

The female employee was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. No other details were immediately available.

Tiger Haven is a nonprofit animal sanctuary that has been in operation since 1991. Tiger Haven is located about 30 miles southwest of Knoxville in Kingston. The 80-acre property is home to 270 tigers, lions and various cats.

We’ve reached out to Tiger Haven but have not yet heard back.

This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.