Two people taken to hospital after serious crash on Maynardville Hwy

(Rural Metro Fire – Knox County)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two people were transported to the hospital Friday night following what Rural Metro Fire – Knox County officials called “a serious crash” on Maynardville Highway.

The multi-vehicle crash occurred on Maynardville Highway near Tell Mynatt Road. Two people involved in the crash had to be rescued by crews and taken to the hospital.

Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) and Knoxville Volunteer Emergency Rescue Squad (KVERS) also assisted at the scene.

No further details were yet available.

