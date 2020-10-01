BREAKING: State rests case in 2016 Thanksgiving double murder trial for man accused of dismembering parents

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- The state rested its case and defense will now have the opportunity to call witnesses, if they so chose, just before 10:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

Assistant District Attorney Leslie Nassios finished with the state’s final witness, Dr. Murray Marks, who walked the jury through the injuries Joel Guy Sr. and Lisa Guy sustained in November 2016.

Joel Guy Jr. will not testify in his own trial.

Judge Steve Sword reviewed jury instructions with attorneys and will enter a 30 minute break before 11 a.m. Thursday. Once back from that break, Judge Sword said they will begin closing statements.