Breaking the Silence: State ‘Silver Alert’ system under review

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigaiton has been asked to review the current ‘Silver Alert’ system.

The review is an effort to determine “if we may be able to help improve the implementation process,” said TBI Director David Rausch.

“The review will also include looking at best practices throughout the country on how these programs are structured and implemented, as we would want any system in Tennessee to be a model for others considering this effort,” Rausch said.