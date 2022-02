In a world where just a small number of massive companies dominate the beer market, sipping on a brew created close to home can be all the more satisfying.

The last decade has seen an explosion of breweries that operate on a smaller scale and offer a wider, and sometimes more experimental, selection of beer. While craft beer often has a higher price tag than your average domestic beer, consumers are clearly willing to pay more: In 2020, craft beer accounted for almost a quarter of the U.S. retail beer market.

Stacker compiled a list of the breweries with the most top 100 ranked beers in Tennessee using data from BeerAdvocate. Any ties were broken by the highest-ranking beer. Continue reading to find out which Tennessee breweries have the tastiest offerings.

#15. Crafty Bastard Brewery

– Top 100 beers in Tennessee: 1

– Highest ranked beer:

— #95. Hop Candy (IPA – American)

#14. TailGate Brewery

– Top 100 beers in Tennessee: 1

– Highest ranked beer:

— #90. Imperial Peanut Butter Milk Stout (Stout – Sweet / Milk)

#13. Mayday Brewery

– Top 100 beers in Tennessee: 1

– Highest ranked beer:

— #84. Inner Sanctum (IPA – American)

#12. HonkyTonk Brewing Co.

– Top 100 beers in Tennessee: 1

– Highest ranked beer:

— #77. Cherry Berliner Weisse (Sour – Berliner Weisse)

#11. Heaven & Ale Brewing Company

– Top 100 beers in Tennessee: 1

– Highest ranked beer:

— #52. Love Supreme Stout (Stout – Sweet / Milk)

#10. New Heights Brewery

– Top 100 beers in Tennessee: 2

– Highest ranked beers:

— #51. Navel Gazer (Stout – American Imperial)

— #100. Coffee & Cream (Cream Ale)

#9. Mantra Artisan Ales

– Top 100 beers in Tennessee: 2

– Highest ranked beers:

— #31. Guru Gish (Stout – Sweet / Milk)

— #54. Japa (Stout – Sweet / Milk)

#8. Wiseacre Brewing

– Top 100 beers in Tennessee: 2

– Highest ranked beers:

— #1. Astronaut Status (Stout – American Imperial)

— #92. Gotta Get Up To Get Down (Stout – Sweet / Milk)

#7. Hutton & Smith Brewing Company

– Top 100 beers in Tennessee: 3

– Highest ranked beers:

— #86. Bivouac Black IPA (IPA – Black / Cascadian Dark Ale)

— #91. The Promenade (IPA – American)

— #97. Tectonic Session IPA (IPA – American)

#6. Blackberry Farm Brewery

– Top 100 beers in Tennessee: 3

– Highest ranked beers:

— #56. Classic Saison (Farmhouse Ale – Saison)

— #57. Barrel Series Brett Belgo IPA (IPA – Belgian)

— #83. Fenceline (Farmhouse Ale – Saison)

#5. Blackstone Brewing Company

– Top 100 beers in Tennessee: 4

– Highest ranked beers:

— #18. Black Belle Imperial Stout (Stout – American Imperial)

— #29. Black Belle – Coconut (Stout – Russian Imperial)

— #78. Chocolate Milk Stout (Stout – Sweet / Milk)

#4. Tennessee Brew Works

– Top 100 beers in Tennessee: 6

– Highest ranked beers:

— #10. Barrel-Aged Belgian-Style Quad (Quadrupel (Quad))

— #68. 1927 (IPA – American)

— #69. TENN No. 12 – Imperial Porter (Porter – Imperial)

#3. Yazoo Brewing Company

– Top 100 beers in Tennessee: 12

– Highest ranked beers:

— #6. Embrace The Funk – Deux Rouges (Sour – Flanders Red Ale)

— #17. Embrace The Funk – Cherry Deux Rouges (Sour – Flanders Red Ale)

— #22. Embrace The Funk – Foeder Beer #1 (Wild Ale)

#2. Southern Grist Brewing Co.

– Top 100 beers in Tennessee: 28

– Highest ranked beers:

— #11. Always Something (IPA – Imperial)

— #19. [Insert Juicy Pun] (IPA – New England)

— #30. Boil the Ocean (Sour – Fruited Kettle Sour)

#1. Bearded Iris Brewing

– Top 100 beers in Tennessee: 33

– Highest ranked beers:

— #2. Attention Please! (IPA – New England)

— #3. Chief Of Chiefs – Double Dry-Hopped (IPA – New England)

— #4. V. Latte (Stout – American Imperial)

