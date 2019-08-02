he KBA Barristers Hunger & Poverty Relief Committee will host a School Supply Drive Event called “Brews for Backpacks” on Monday, August 5, 2019 from 5:45-7:45 p.m. at Printshop Beer Co. located at 1532 Island Home Ave. All donations go to benefit ChildHelp Foster Family Agency of East Tennessee.

Ways to Donate:

1. Bring a new or gently used backpack with 3 school supplies listed below with you to the August 5th event and receive a FREE pint of beer.

Pens • #2 Pencils • Markers

Highlighters • 1, 3, & 5 Subject Notebooks

Colored Pencils • Crayons

College & Wide-Ruled Paper • Folders

Binders • Pencil Boxes

Pouches • Scissors

Glue & Glue Sticks • Calculators

2. Purchase a Back to School Bundle for $10 when you “Register Now” anytime between July 15- August 5 and receive a FREE Pint of beer at the August 5th event.

Individuals or firms may purchase Back to School Bundles from July 15-August 5th for $10 each. Each Back to School Bundle will Be used to purchase a pencil box filled with supplies. Make checks payable to Knoxville Barristers and designate School Supplies Drive in Memo Line. Back to School Bundles will be available to purchase by credit card during the registration process above. (1 Beer ticket per $10 purchase).

