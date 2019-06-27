Bride has 34 bridesmaids at Florida wedding

(KRQE)- A bride from New Orleans went all out for her beach wedding, enlisting 34 of her closest friends and family to join her as bridesmaids on her big day.

Casme Carter tied the knot on June 2 in Destin, Florida with her six sisters and 28 friends by her side. She says that she planned on having 50 ladies but some couldn’t make it because of family reasons and an Army deployment.

When she told her now-husband, Gary Carter, of her plans, he didn’t think she was serious at first. The bride says the surprise went off without a hitch, the day was perfect and she wouldn’t change a thing.

Her wedding went viral after it was originally covered by Essence magazine.