Bridge to be dedicated for victims of deadly Knox County bus crash

Five years ago, a deadly Knox County bus crash claimed the life of three people. This week, a local state representative is remembering them.

Representative Rick Staples is dedicating a bridge for the victims. Two were students at Sunnyview Primary School. The third was a teacher’s aide.

Three signs near the bridge are now covered, but later this week they’re set to be unveiled, marked with the names of the victims in a deadly Knox County bus crash.

“Each individual name will have their own placard, giving honor to the Glasper, the Burns, as well as the Riddle family,” Rep. Staples said.

Those three families forever changed in 2014. One school bus crashed into another on Asheville Highway near John Sevier Highway.

And now, almost five years later – in the same spot – the memories of the three lost will be preserved.

“There is a little closure within this. I know that I can stand there and know that the little hope that I had is there,” said Sharon Glasper, Seraya Glasper’s mom.

Seraya Glasper was killed in the crash alongside schoolmate Zykia Burns and teacher’s aide Kimberly Riddle.

“We want to remember them the way that they left here. They left here with smiles on their faces and ready to have a good day,” Glasper said.

And when people drive by the bridge dedicated in their honor, Staples is hoping this crosses their mind.

“A little bit of closure but yet a bit of celebration and whatever memories that they share with each individual. As time goes on just showing a remembrance of that and how this community stood together and stood with the families,” he said.

That naming ceremony will take place this Thursday at 10 a.m. It’s happening at the Milton E. Roberts Recreation Center.