Bridging the Gap

Skip to content
WATE
Knoxville
90°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Investigations
WATE 6 Focus
Knoxville Traffic
Behind the Badge
Washington Bureau
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Tennessee lawmaker calls for removal of higher education
Top Stories
EMT learns daughter died in crash after responding to scene
Top Stories
George Thomas gets new plea deal approved, Newsom family thanks him during impact statement
Vols vs. Florida game time set
FDA: Don’t eat certain yellowfin tuna steaks from Kroger
Storm Team 6 Starwatch: Monday, September 9th – Sunday, September 15th 2019
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Hour by Hour Forecast
Closings
Weather Cameras
Allergy Forecast
Download Our Apps
Sports
Orange & White Nation
Friday Frenzy
SEC Football
The Big Game
Ice Bears
2019 USA Cycling Championship
Top Stories
Greeneville joins Alcoa and Central atop AP high school rankings
Top Stories
Vols vs. Florida game time set
Top Stories
Tennessee Vols: Fewer ejections, arrests at first game with alcohol sales than game last September
Gallery: Josh Dobbs in photos
Pruitt: No question who Vols’ best QB is
Be on WATE on Friday Frenzy
Living East Tennessee
6 Things You Need to Know
Style and Beauty
Health and Wellness
Home and Family
Food
Travel
Pets
Ripley’s Believe it or Not/Aquarium of the Smokies
Knoxville Wholesale Furniture Design Center
Meet the Living East Tennessee team
Top Stories
Looking Back: Our East Tennessee neighbors that inspire us all
Top Stories
Looking Back: Behind-the-scenes memories with Living East Tennessee producer Justin Young
Looking Back: Celebrating our first year of Living East Tennessee and some of our favorite guests
Don’t miss 8Track5 in the Battle of Cover Bands at the TN Valley Fair
CHOW WITH CHELSEA: This burger takes you to a tropical oasis
Community
Contests
Calendar
INNOV865 WEEK
Hispanic Heritage Month
Operation Honor Guard
Million Dollar Community Investment
Relay For Life
2019 USA Cycling Championship
Watch
Live Newscasts
Live Event Coverage
Video Center
WATE TV Listings
Report It!
As Seen On
Contests
Positively Tennessee
Food For Thought
Hispanic Heritage Month
Help WATE find Super Vol Fans
Caring For Our Kids
What the Tech?
Top Stories
FDA: Don’t eat certain yellowfin tuna steaks from Kroger
Top Stories
Be on WATE on Friday Frenzy
Top Stories
Dogwood Arts Slam, fair roll into Knoxville
Clays for Kids to support Ronald McDonald House
Young-Williams Animal Center Pet of the Week: Sasha
100th Tennessee Valley Fair kicked off Friday
About Us
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Work at WATE
Intern at WATE
Advertise With Us
Email Newsletters and Alerts
Text Alerts
Download Our Apps
WATE on Amazon Alexa
Request a Tour
Contests
Search
Search
Search
Bridging the Gap
Bridging the Gap: Jail inmates need help ‘to get on right track’
Trending Stories
George Thomas gets new plea deal approved, Newsom family thanks him during impact statement
EMT learns daughter died in crash after responding to scene
Tennessee lawmaker calls for removal of higher education
Weather
Knoxville Traffic
WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter
Tweets by 6News