Donating to Second Chance Closet

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Back in November, the Second Chance Clothing Closet at the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility was little more than an idea, a room waiting to be filled with items to help newly released inmates have appropriate attire for job interviews or continuing education.

We asked for help, and you responded in a big way, dropping off bags and bags of clothing, even jewelry.

Today, the “closet” is filled with clothing of all colors and sizes, stacks of bright knit caps and rows of warm winter gloves.

Everything is organized and easy to find.

As Re-Entry Program Coordinator for the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, Beatrice Skrip says, the Second Chance Closet is an important hands-on project.

She’s grateful for the outpouring of support from our community.

“How giving everyone is,” Skrip says. “I can’t believe it…donations were coming. We’re picking them up everywhere. The other day, we just got a drop off at the main jail. I ‘m just in aw, it’s hard to find the words. It makes me want to cry.”

Inmate Andy Baker is visiting the Second Chance Closet looking for a coat.

He’s being released soon after serving time for owing back child support. As a master plumber, he has a job waiting for him.

Baker is one of 11 male inmates and three women so far that are on the list to be outfitted for the outside, thanks to your generosity.

“So many people came together,” Skrip says, “and they really want to help people who want to change their lives, and that’s amazing, amazing to me.”

The need is ongoing, and right now there’s a desperate need for men’s steel toe work boots, in all sizes.

The Second Chance Closet also needs toiletries for men as well.

Please drop off your donations at the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility at 5001 Maloneyville Road, Knoxville, TN 37918, during regular business hours.