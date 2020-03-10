KCSO corrections officers work to build rapport with inmates; more are needed

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Officer training is underway at the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility. We took you behind the scenes last week showing you the physical training and intensive classroom work preparing recruits for the future.

Now, we’re meeting a corrections officer who was once one of those trainees.

Today, he’s making a difference at the detention facility, working one-on-one with inmates.

Officer Steven Moyers went through training at the facility three years ago.

He spends a lot of time with the most troubled inmates, those suffering mental health issues.

Officer Moyers has learned to walk the line between keeping the peace and developing a rapport; building trust with inmates in order to help them.

“A lot of these guys in here are in here for some bad things. Some of them are in here just because they got caught up in a bad situation, so when it comes to walking that line, you really just have to determine who is really out to get you and who’s in here because they just got caught up, ” Officer Moyers says.

He is one of 256 corrections officers here.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office needs about 40 more.

If you’d like to apply for the next training class, visit knoxsheriff.org.

